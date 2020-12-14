Interim coach Romeo Crennel said Monday that there is "a good possibility" Cobb (toe) will not return in 2020, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old was placed on IR shortly after injuring his toe Week 11, and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the veteran slot man could require offseason surgery. If it's indeed deemed that Cobb isn't fit to return for the Texans' final three games, Keke Coutee and Chad Hansen will continue seeing increased playing time. Cobb is under contract with the Texans for 2021, after which point the team has a potential out that would leave them with only $2 million in dead money against the cap.