Green (thigh) was listed as a full participant on the Texans' injury report Thursday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Green was ruled inactive ahead of Houston's season opener against the Colts after sitting out last week's practices with an unspecified thigh injury, but he now appears ready to hit the field again in Week 2. The 25-year-old put up career-high numbers in tackles (48), sacks (6.5) and passes defended (4) with Seattle last season, and he should help supplement Houston's defensive end position behind Johnathan Greenard in 2022.