Green signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Monday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green spent the first four years of his career in Seattle, after being selected in the third round of the 2018 Draft. Last season, Green compiled 48 tackles (27 solo), 6.5 sacks and four passes defensed, which were all career highs. The former USC product played a significant role on the Seahawks defensive line in 2021 and figures to do the same next season for the Texans.
