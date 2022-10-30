site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Rasheem Green: Will play Sunday
Green (knee) is active Sunday against the Titans.
Green came into the day questionable after popping up on the injury report Friday. However, the late week addition will not deter the fifth-year-pro from suiting up Sunday, which will certainly be a boost to the team's pass rush Sunday against Tennessee.
