Blankenship posted nine tackles (five solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception) during the Texans' 19-17 loss to the Colts in Week 3.

Blankenship recorded his first interception of the season early in the third quarter, when he jumped in front of a floating pass from Danny Jones that was intended for Josh Downs deep in Houston's territory. It was Blankenship's second interception over the past two years after recording a career-high four picks across 15 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2024. His presence in the secondary will be crucial in Week 4 when the Texans welcome in the Cowboys, whose offense ranks in the top-10 in the league in points per game (29.3).