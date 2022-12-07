Burkhead (concussion) isn't listed on the Week 14 injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with Dallas.
Burkhead upgraded to full practice participation last Friday but nonetheless ended up on the inactive list for this past Sunday's loss to the Browns. His removal from the Week 14 practice report implies that he's cleared the concussion protocol, setting him up to serve as the top backup to lead running back Dameon Pierce this Sunday in Dallas. Burkhead's imprending return will result in Dare Ogunbowale moving back to a special-teams role.
