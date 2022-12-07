Burkhead (concussion) isn't listed on the Week 14 injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with Dallas.
Burkhead upgraded to full practice participation last Friday but nonetheless ended up missing a game for the first time this season. His return to the lineup pushes Dare Ogunbowale back to a special teams role, primarily, with Burkhead handling some passing downs while Dameon Pierce presumably continues to dominate carries.
