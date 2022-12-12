Burkhead had two carries for minus-3 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys in Week 14.

Burkhead played five snaps -- fewer than Dare Ogunbowale and Eno Benjamin -- but he was the back of choice for a key fourth-quarter drive after Dameon Pierce left with an ankle injury. Following a turnover, Houston had the ball at the Dallas four-yard line with a chance to expand the lead to two scores late in the game. Burkhead had both of his carries during that series, and Houston failed to put any points on the board. Pierce's injury will be the top issue leading up to Sunday's home game against the Chiefs. If he can't go, it will be interesting to see if Burkhead is tapped as the lead back, or if offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton turns to Ogunbowale or Benjamin.