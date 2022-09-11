Burkhead rushed 14 times for 40 yards and secured five of eight targets for 30 yards in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday.

While all eyes were on Burkhead's rookie teammate Dameon Pierce, it was the veteran who paced the Texans in carries and also checked in second to Brandin Cooks in targets for the afternoon. Burkhead certainly is about as reliable as they come and is a superior receiver, but the much younger Pierce is a much more explosive runner. Therefore, it's difficult to read much into the Week 1 workload distribution between the two, with the Texans' backfield situation potentially a bit of a fantasy mystery for the time being until Pierce gets more experience under his belt. Burkhead could play a significant pass-catching role again in Week 2 with Texans visiting the Broncos in a game they could find themselves trailing in.