Burkhead caught one of two targets for one yard in a 32-31 victory over the Colts in Week 18.

Burkhead finished the season with zero carries over the final four games. After he toted the ball 14 times in the season opener, the Texans quickly turned to rookie Dameon Pierce (ankle) as the lead back. Burkhead had 26 total rushing attempts for 80 yards while catching a career-high 37 passes on 51 targets for 204 yards and a touchdown. That he was limited to receiving duties following Pierce's season-ending ankle injury should indicate his future with the organization, which will be hiring a new head coach for the third consecutive season. Burkhead, who turns 33 in the offseason, becomes a free agent in March and is unlikely to be back with Houston in 2023.