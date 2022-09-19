Burkhead did not log a carry and secured two of three targets for nine yards in the Texans' 16-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

A week after seeing a total of 22 touches in a tie with the Colts, Burkhead ceded all the ground game work to rookie fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce, who turned 15 carries into 69 yards. Meanwhile, the veteran was limited to a pass-catching role, and a modest one at that. Head coach Lovie Smith recently emphasized his intention to get Pierce more touches and then delivered on that vow Sunday, so it remans to be seen what the extent of Burkhead's involvement will be during a Week 3 road battle against the Bears next Sunday.