Burkhead had one carry for two yards and caught two of two targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10.

Burkhead filled his usual role, occasionally filling in for starter Dameon Pierce on passing downs while playing 16 snaps. He was part of one head-scratching call by offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, who dialed up a shotgun draw for the veteran on third-and-4 near midfield late in the second quarter, which got stuffed. As long Pierce is healthy, Burkhead will see similar usage going forward.