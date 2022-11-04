Burkhead had one carry for nine yards and caught one of two targets for six yards in Thursday's 29-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 9.

Burkhead was on the field for 13 snaps and remains involved to a limited extent. As long as rookie Dameon Pierce is healthy, Burkhead will see duty in passing situations but will be limited as a runner. Particularly when Pierce, who ran for 139 yards Thursday, is producing. Following Burkhead's heavy Week 1 workload, the veteran has averaged 17.5 snaps and 1.3 carries over the last seven contests.