Burkhead (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Burkhead appeared to be trending toward playing this weekend after he returned to practice Friday as a full participant, but he apparently wasn't able to gain clearance from an independent neurologist, which is the final step for players to exit the NFL's concussion protocol. With Burkhead still stuck in the protocol and thus set to miss his first game of the season, the Texans will turn to Eno Benjamin and Dare Ogunbowale to provide depth behind starter Dameon Pierce.