Burkhead (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
After logging back-to-back DNPs due to a concussion he suffered in the team's Week 12 loss to Miami, Burkhead returned to practice Friday as a full participant. However, the backup running back is still considered questionable for Week 13. If he's unavailable, Dare Ogunbowale and Eno Benjamin, who was recently claimed off waivers, could be in store for increased roles behind Dameon Pierce during Houston's matchup against Cleveland.
