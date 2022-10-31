Burkhead caught his lone target for two yards and did not have a carry in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans in Week 8.

Burkhead played a season-low 10 snaps Sunday, although he did out-snap Dare Ogunbowale (three), who had surprising volume in the Week 7 loss to the Raiders. He also was given a pass attempt in the red zone which fell incomplete. Since Burkhead's heavy involvement Week 1, when he played 72 percent of the offensive snaps, he's played 34 percent of the snaps in the following six games.