Burkhead carried three times for nine yards and caught four of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears in Week 3.

While Dameon Pierce is the clear lead back for the Texans, Burkhead remains involved, particularly at key moments. With the score tied at 20 in the fourth quarter, Burkhead had six touches and targets compared to one for Pierce over the final three drives. Burkhead was the target on the key play of the game, a Davis Mills interception that set up the Bears in Houston territory for a game-winning field goal.