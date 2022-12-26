Burkhead caught two of two targets for seven yards and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in Saturday's 19-14 win over Tennessee in Week 16.

For the second straight week and fourth time in the last five games, Burkhead did not get a rushing attempt. Since Dameon Pierce's season-ending ankle injury, the Texans have used Dare Ogunbowale and Royce Freeman as the main running backs the last two games. The Texans do, however, value Burkhead as a receiving threat, and he was on the field to recover Davis Mills' fumble in the end zone that tied the game in the first quarter. Burkhead ranks fourth on the team with 33 catches.