Burkhead didn't get any rushing attempts, but he caught all five of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Chargers.

Burkhead contributed in the passing game while rookie tailback Dameon Pierce went for 131 yards and a score on the ground. Although not from 75 yards like Pierce's touchdown, Burkhead hauled in an eight-yard score during the third quarter, marking his first end-zone trip of the campaign. The veteran should remain involved as a complementary target out of the backfield in Week 5 versus the Jaguars.