Burkhead entered Friday night's 24-20 preseason win over the Rams as the Texans' second running back behind Marlon Mack, rushing twice for five yards, securing all three targets for nine additional yards and losing a fumble.

The versatile veteran saw his fair share of action, but his fumble late in the first half following a four-yard reception set up a Rams field goal. Burkhead rushed for a career-high 427 yards while adding 25 receptions during his 2021 debut campaign in Houston, and there's likely going to be room for him on the final roster thanks to his pass-catching skills and ability to play special teams.