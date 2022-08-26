Burkhead rushed 10 times for 28 yards and caught his only target for three yards in Thursday's 17-0 preseason win over the 49ers.

Burkhead was the second running back into the game for the Texans after rookie Dameon Pierce, who appears to have secured the starting job and celebrated by scoring a touchdown on Houston's opening drive. Marlon Mack didn't play until the second half, though he finished with a game-high 55 yards on the ground. Burkhead could have some value in PPR formats as Houston's receiving back and change-of-pace option behind Pierce.