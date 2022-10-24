Burkhead had two carries for eight yards and caught five of six targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Raiders in Week 7.

Houston's running backs played a big part of the passing attack Sunday, garnering 17 targets. Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale (seven targets) accounted for most of them. Burkhead is typically on the field late in games if Houston is behind and throwing often; however, head coach Lovie Smith deployed Ogunbowale for the team's final drive. It's unclear if there will be a permanent change in the depth chart or the primary pass-catching role out of the backfield, but the usage comes after Houston's bye week, which suggests this may have been planned.