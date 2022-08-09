Burkhead and Marlon Mack are both listed as the top running backs on the unofficial depth chart entering Saturday's preseason opener against the Saints, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The depth chart indicates Mack or Burkhead as the top back with Mack's name listed first. When the Texans added Mack during the offseason, it was widely presumed Burkhead, who finished last season as the lead back, would be replaced. That still may be the case, but perhaps the decision-makers want to see how Mack performs following an Achilles injury that wiped out his 2020 season and minor role in 2021.