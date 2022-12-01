Burkhead (concussion) isn't practicing Thursday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Burkhead has opened Week 13 prep with two straight absences from practice and doesn't look to be trending toward being available Sunday against the Browns. if Burkhead is ruled out for the matchup with Cleveland following Friday's practice, Eno Benjamin could be poised to make his Texans debut as the top backup to starting running back Dameon Pierce.
