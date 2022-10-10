Burkhead had three carries for 15 yards and caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jaguars in Week 5.

Burkhead had a season-low 12 snaps (21 percent), as the coaches have become more trusting of lead back Dameon Pierce, who was on the field for the game's decisive drive in the fourth quarter. Burkhead is still around to spell Pierce, but this should be the rookie's team for the rest of the season.