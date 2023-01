Burkhead caught three of five targets for 10 yards and did have a rushing attempt in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Jaguars in Week 17.

Burkhead maintains a minor presence in the backfield, largely due to his ability has a receiver. He has a career-high 49 targets, which is not surprising given that Houston often plays from behind. As for rushing, Burkhead hasn't carried the ball in the last three games, as Royce Freeman and Dare Ogunbowale have been the main fill-ins for Dameon Pierce (ankle).