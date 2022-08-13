Burkhead isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Saints, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Burkhead doesn't have much to prove to the Texans' coaching staff after racking up 613 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns in 16 games last year. It's unclear if any of his backfield mates will join him on the sideline Saturday, but if not Marlon Mack, rookie fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman and BJ Emmons are the other healthy options for Houston.