Burkhead played a season-low nine snaps and had zero touches in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Commanders on Week 11.

Burkhead's been marginalized, rightly so, by rookie Dameon Pierce, but he's always managed at least one touch or target in a game until Week 11. Eno Benjamin, who the Texans claimed off waivers this past week, was inactive, but he could be ready to back up Pierce by Week 12's road game in Miami.