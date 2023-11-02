Woods (foot) isn't practicing Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Woods hasn't practiced in any capacity following the Texans' Week 7 bye and appears on track to miss a second straight game Sunday against the Buccaneers. Look for Houston to officially rule Woods out for the Week 9 contest when the team releases its final injury report Friday. Woods' expected absence this weekend should pave the way for Tank Dell and Noah Brown to see steady playing time alongside No. 1 wideout Nico Collins in three-receiver sets.