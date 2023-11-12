Woods (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Woods hasn't played wince Week 6, but his return to the mix arrives at an opportune time, with fellow WR Nico Collins (calf) unavailable Sunday. In that context, barring any in-game setbacks or limitations, Woods should have an opportunity to see his share of looks from QB C.J. Stroud (who racked up 470 passing yards in the Texans' Week 9 win over the Buccaneers) alongside Tank Dell and Noah Brown. Prior to his injury, the 31-year-old caught 22 of his 43 targets for 227 yards and a TD in six contests.