Woods secured six of nine targets for 74 yards in the Texans' 31-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

The veteran wideout served as a security blanket for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, finishing tied for second in targets while sharing the team lead in receptions. Woods has quickly amassed a 12-131 line through two games, and he'll again be a solid option in all formats during a Week 3 road matchup against the Jaguars during which the Texans could well be down by a sizable margin in the second half.