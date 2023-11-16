Woods (foot) was spotted at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Woods didn't practice Wednesday, but his return a day later hints at his absence being maintenance-related. Thursday's injury report will reveal the wideout's participation level in the team's second practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
