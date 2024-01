Woods (hip) returned to practice Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Woods, who was sidelined for the Texans' Week 18 win over the Colts, missed practice Tuesday, but his return to the field a day later suggests that the wideout has a chance to suit up for Saturday's playoff opener against the Browns. The team's second injury report of the week will be released later Wednesday, when the extent of Woods' practice participation will be known.