Woods (foot) was spotted at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Woods, who last played in Week 6, didn't practice Wednesday, but the wideout's return to the field a day later offers hope that he could return to action as soon as Sunday's game against the Bengals. The Texans' upcoming injury report will clarify Woods' official participation level Thursday.
