Woods (ribs) returned to Sunday's game against the Falcons late in the third quarter after initially being listed as questionable to return, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meanwhile, fellow receiver Tank Dell (concussion) has been ruled out for a return, leaving Woods and Nico Collins as the clear top two wideouts available for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Prior to his brief departure, Woods had caught two of six targets for 18 yards.