Woods (foot), who is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, is expected to miss two-to-three weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Woods is already ruled out for Week 9, and it looks like he's set to miss Week 10's game against the Buccaneers at a minimum as well. As long as Woods remains sidelined, expect Tank Dell and Noah Brown to handle expanded snaps behind top wideout Nico Collins.