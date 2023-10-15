Woods (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Woods steadily upgraded his participation throughout the week, going from DNP Wednesday to limited Thursday before Friday's full practice, so this report would continue the optimistic outlook. However, fantasy managers will want to wait for official word when inactives are released 90 minutes before the 1 pm ET kickoff. Woods could get additional targets with Tank Dell unlikely to play due to a concussion.