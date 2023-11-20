Woods brought in five of eight targets for 44 yards in the Texans' 21-16 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Woods enjoyed a solid day from a PPR perspective thanks in part to the absence of Noah Brown (knee), who had essentially displaced him from the No. 3 receiver role in the last two games. The veteran wideout still filled a complementary short-area role behind Nico Collins and Tank Dell on Sunday, however, and Woods will likely return to No. 4 slotting as soon as Brown is healthy enough to return.