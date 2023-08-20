Woods made his preseason debut with Houston on Saturday, catching his lone target for 11 yards in a 28-3 exhibition loss to Miami.

Woods started alongside Nico Collins (2-21-0) as expected following the offseason trade of Brandin Cooks to Dallas. The 31-year-old is hoping to bounce back from a career-worst 31.0 yard per-game average with the Titans in 2022. Perhaps Woods will be a better fit in the Texans' new-look offense, but we will have to see quick results after last year left a sour taste in fantasy manager's mouths.