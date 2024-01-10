Woods (hip) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Woods missed Week 18 after suffering a hip injury in the fourth quarter Week 17. He now has a chance to return for Saturday's playoff matchup with Cleveland, and he may even be the Texans' No. 2 wide receiver with Noah Brown (back) still not practicing. Woods told reporters Wednesday that he felt good during his return to practice and hopes to be ready by Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.