Woods (hip) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday.

An earlier report suggested Woods was held out of practice but wasn't in danger of missing Saturday's game in Baltimore. In turns out he was a limited participant, and he could have a bigger role this week after ranking just fourth among Houston's wide receivers in snaps during Saturday's 45-14 win over Cleveland. Noah Brown suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first quarter, and it was mostly John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson who took on extra snaps -- perhaps because Woods was still bothered by the hip injury that held him out Week 18 and had him listed as questionable for the wild-card round.