Woods (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.
Woods returned from a two-game absence in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals, while logging 45 of a possible 75 snaps on offense and catching one of his three targets for 15 yards. With no reported setbacks in the contest, it's possible Woods' non-participation Wednesday is maintenance-related as opposed to the result of a setback.
