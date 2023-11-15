Watch Now:

Woods (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.

Woods returned from a two-game absence in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals, while logging 45 of a possible 75 snaps on offense and catching one of his three targets for 15 yards. With no reported setbacks in the contest, it's possible Woods' non-participation Wednesday is maintenance-related as opposed to the result of a setback.

