Woods (hip) is inactive for Saturday's game at Indianapolis.

Woods departed the Texans' Week 17 win against the Titans in the fourth quarter due to a hip injury, which didn't allow him to practice during Week 18 prep. He then entered the weekend with a questionable designation, but after going a pregame workout, he won't be available to Houston's offense. With Tank Dell (fibula) on IR and Noah Brown (hip) inactive, John Metchie, Xavier Hutchinson and Johnny Johnson will be the options to mix in at wide receiver along with No. 1 Nico Collins.