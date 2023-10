Woods didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury.

Coming off a Week 7 bye, Woods' absence from Wednesday's practice makes his status for Sunday's game against the Panthers worth tracking. If the veteran wideout ends up sitting out this weekend, Tank Dell -- who cleared the concussion protocol and is ready to return from a one-game absence -- would be in line to step right back into a key role in Houston's Week 8 passing attack alongside Nico Collins and Noah Brown.