Woods (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Woods has yet to practice since Houston's Week 6 game against the Saints, so his absence against the Buccaneers comes as no surprise. The veteran wide receiver's next chance to play will come in Week 10 against the Bengals. Houston's top three wide receivers against Tampa Bay will be Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Noah Brown.
