Woods (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Woods finished Week 6 as a full practice participant Friday, so despite being listed as questionable, he never seemed at much risk of sitting out Sunday. However, Woods' status won't be officially confirmed until the Texans release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming he's active Sunday, Woods could be in store for more target volume than usual, as fellow wideout Tank Dell (concussion) is unlikely to play.