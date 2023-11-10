Woods (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after returning to a full practice Friday.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Woods -- who last suited up in Week 6 -- is expected to be back in action this weekend, with practice having gone well. Assuming Woods is indeed available for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, he could be busy in his return to the lineup, with fellow WR Nico Collins (calf) ruled out versus Cincinnati.