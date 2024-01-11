Woods (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Browns.

After missing last week's regular-season finale versus the Colts, Woods sat out Tuesday's practice before logging limited reps Wednesday and Thursday. Like Woods, Noah Brown (back) is also listed as questionable for the wild-card round, though the former is likely a better bet to play after turning in two limited practices this week to the latter's one. Official word on the statuses of Woods and Brown for the playoff opener will arrive when Houston releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Woods provided limited fantasy utility during the regular season, posting a modest 40-426-1 receiving line on 75 targets over his 14 appearances.