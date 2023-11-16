Woods (foot) practiced fully Thursday.

Woods didn't practice Wednesday, but his ability to log a full session a day later would seem to confirm that his initial absence was maintenance related. In his return to action from a two-game absence in Week 10, Woods was on the field for 45 of a possible 75 snaps on offense, while catching one of his three targets for 15 yards. Now that he's further removed from the foot issue that sidelined him, Woods could see an uptick in production Sunday against the Cardinals, with QB C.J.Stroud having put up big passing numbers in back-to-back Houston wins.