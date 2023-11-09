Woods (foot) was limited in Thursday's practice.
It's an upgrade for Woods after he was absent Wednesday. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6, but the limited practice Thursday puts him on the right track for a possible return this Sunday against the Bengals. Especially with Nico Collins now battling a calf injury, the Texans could need Woods even more.
